Did Maha minister attend Karan Johar's party? BJP leader asks after Kareena, Amrita test positive

India

oi-Prakash KL

Mumbai, Dec 16: BJP leader Ashish Shelar asked the BMC whether a Maharashtra minister attended the dinner party at Karan Johar's house following a few celebrities tested positive for Covid-19.

Speaking with reporters, Ashish Shelar said, "I want to know whether a Maharashtra minister was present at the dinner party organised at Karan Johar's residence here. There is discrepancy in the details of the attendees provided out by the celebrities such as Seema Khan and Kareena Kapoor. Is it an attempt to hide some names?"

"As per the information shared by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials with me, Seema Khan did not reveal all the names of people who were present at the dinner at Johar's house. I think it was held on December 8. The names she omitted came to light when Kareena Kapoor was contacted by BMC officials for contact tracing. It raises suspicion about the exact number of people who attended that party," he said.

The BJP leader stated that the BMC officials told the media that eight persons had attended the event. "I wrote a letter to the BMC asking whether it has secured the CCTV footage of the Regency building where Johar resides. If not, why is it delaying it as it would reveal the number of guests present there. I am told by the BMC officials that no such footage has been obtained so far," the former minister added.

Kareena Kapoor, Amrita Arora and Seema Khan, who had attended the party at Johar's residence, tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week.