    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Mumbai, Sep 13: Actor Vidyut Jammwal on Monday announced his engagement with fashion designer Nandita Mahtani. The "Commando" actor took to Instagram and posted pictures with Mahtani, sharing that the couple got engaged on September 1.

    Did it the commando way. 01/09/21: Vidyut Jammwal, Nandita Mahtani officially engaged

    The first picture featured the couple on a rock climbing wall while in the other, the duo stood holding hands in front of Taj Mahal, with Mahtani sporting a ring.

    "Did it the commando way. 01/09/21," the 40-year-old actor wrote.

    Mahtani, who is also in her 40s, shared the same photographs on her Instagram page and wrote, "Couldn''t keep him hanging any longer...said yes! 1-9-21."

    On the work front, Jammwal will be seen in films -- "Sanak" and "Khuda Haafiz Chapter II".

    Story first published: Monday, September 13, 2021, 13:35 [IST]
    X