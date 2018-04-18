Did internet exist during Mahabharata period: Tripura CM has this take

Did the internet exist during the Mahabharata period. Biplab Kumar Deb, the Chief Minister of Tripura said that the internet is not something new, but existed during the Mahabharata period.

Deb was speaking at a Regional Workshop on Computerisation and Reforms at Pragna Bhawan in Agartala on Tuesday.

Deb said episodes of the 18-day epic war in Kurukshetra were relayed by narrator Sanjay to the blind king Dhritarashtra with the help of internet technology.

"Yeh desh wo desh hai, jisme Mahabharat mein Sanjay ne bethke Dhritarashtra ko yudh me kya ho raha tha bol raha tha. Iska matlab technology tha, internet tha, satellite tha... (This is the country where the episodes of the Mahabharat war were narrated to Dhritarashtra by Sanjay. This means technology was there, Internet was there, satellite was there...," Deb said in his speech.

He also added that technology was invented more than 1,000 years ago. Even the European countries can claim that they have invented the technology but in reality, the technology was ours.

