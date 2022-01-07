Did BJP ministers call for removal of Sikhs from Army? Here's the truth

India

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Jan 7: A video claiming that the BJP ministers gave a call for the removal of Sikhs from the Army during a cabinet committee had gone viral on social media sites, but now it has not been clarified that it was a doctored video spread by miscreants on internet, following which the Delhi Police has filed a case.

Several handles on social media sites had shared fake video and accused BJP ministers Anurag Thakur and Dr S Jaishankar of making anti-Sikh comments. In reality, the video was of the meeting of the cabinet committee, which took place on December 9, 2021, after the demise of Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, PTI reported.

"With the ill-intent to promote enmity and instigate communal disharmony, the video was morphed and a new voiceover was super imposed in which the alleged persons tried to show that the meeting was against the Sikh community," Deputy Commissioner of Police (IFSO) K P S Malhotra said.

"A tweet referring to a viral video claim that in a #Cabinet Committee meeting on Security, there was a call for the removal of Sikhs from the Indian Army. The claim is #Fake. No such discussion/meeting has taken place," PIB Fact Check tweeted.

Such act of promoting disharmony/enmity between different groups on the grounds of religion is prejudicial to the maintenance of harmony and can disturb public tranquility and is an offence under section 153A of the Indian Penal Code, the DCP told PTI.

The cops are now investigating the case. The Delhi Police has also advised people not to believe in such videos and requested to do a proper fact check before sharing the same on social media. PTI

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Friday, January 7, 2022, 23:58 [IST]