‘Dictatorial’ BJP govt not allowing me to meet Lalu Prasad Yadav: Tejashwi

India

oi-Deepika S

Patna, Apr 07: Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday fired a fresh salvo at the "dictatorial" BJP-led government at the Centre for not allowing him to meet his jailed father and party chief Lalu Prasad Yadav at the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi.

In a series of tweets, Tejashwi Yadav lashing out at the "dictatorial" BJP government, said that Laluji is being 'schemed' and went on to say that this is a 'sheer violation of human values;

Tej Pratap takes jibe at brother Tejashwi, makes veiled comparison with Duryodhan

The former Bihar deputy chief minister said the behaviour of the authorities was a violation of a person's human rights.

"Two weeks ago doctors told the jail authorities that certain tests like ECHO and X-Ray needed to be conducted on Laluji, but it is being stalled as the laboratory is in another building and there are not enough security personnel," he said.

"This behaviour is not right, it is a violation of a person's human rights," he added.

Lalu Prasad Yadav, who is undergoing treatment at RIMS, had earlier complained of mosquitoes at the ward he was staying. He was then shifted to an air-conditioned paying ward. During his stay at RIMS, Lalu Prasad had also complained of dogs barking all night because of which he was unable to sleep well.

Meanwhile, Lalu Prasad Yadav-led RJD have formed an alliance with the Congress party in Bihar for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. RJD will contest on 19 seats and Congress will contest on nine seats as per the seat-sharing formula.

Stay up to date with our election coverage here