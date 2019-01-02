  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Dhinakaran moves SC to allot 'Pressure Cooker' symbol to his party for Thiruvarur by-election

    By
    |

    Chennai, Jan 2: Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam leader TTV Dhinakaran moved to Supreme Court to allot 'Pressure Cooker' symbol to his party Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam for Thiruvarur by-election scheduled to be held on January 28, seeks an urgent hearing in the matter.

    Dhinakaran moves SC to allot Pressure Cooker symbol to his party for Thiruvarur by-election
    Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam leader TTV Dhinakaran

    The Thiruvarur seat fell vacant following the death of former chief minister and DMK MLA M Karunanidhi in August.

    Also Read | TTV Dhinakaran says 18 disqualified MLAs will not challenge Madras HC verdict

    The Election Commission said by-elections to Jind and Thiruvarur assembly seats would be held on January 28 and counting of votes on January 31.

    Read more about:

    ttv dhinakaran pressure cooker supreme court tamil nadu

    Story first published: Wednesday, January 2, 2019, 12:51 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 2, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue