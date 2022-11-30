Dharam Saini, former BJP minister who had shifted to SP se to make a return

New Delhi, Nov 30: Former Uttar Pradesh minister Dharam Singh Saini, a prominent OBC politician who had resigned from the Bharatiya Janata Party to join the Samajwadi Party before the 2022 Uttar Pradesh elections is returning to the party. Reports said that Saini is likely to join the party in the presence of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath. Saini, it may be recalled had lost his Nakur seat to BJP leader Mukesh Chaudhary in the assembly elections that were held earlier this year.

Saini will meet with Yogi Adityanath during an election rally in Khatauli on Wednesday where Rajkumari Saini the wife of former MLA Vikram Saini, who was disqualified after being found guilty in the Muzaffarnagar riot case.

Saini, an Ayurveda practioneer had joined the BJP before the 2017 assembly elections. This is after he had left the Bahujan Samaj Party along with Swami Prasad Maurya. Ahead of the 2022 elections he had resigned from the BJP along with Maurya and six other OBC leaders saying that the party neglected farmers and the people belonging to the backward community and Dalit. I had resigned because for five years the Dalits and backward classes were suppressed. We will do whatever Swami Prasad Maurya says, he added. He had also said in January 2022 that one minister and 3-4 MLAs will resign everyday until January 20. He held the independent charge of Ayush and Food Security and Drug Administration in the Yogi Adityanath led cabinet in Uttar Pradesh.

Dr. Saini joined the BJP in 2002 and became MLA for the first time. He was again elected as MLA from the Nakur seat in 2007 and 2012. He then joined the BJP in 2016 and became an MLA from the Nakur seat in 2017 for the fourth time.

Ahead of the 2022 elections, he joined the Samajwadi Party after leaving the BJP. Reports say that he is joining the BJP after he lost his traditional Nakur seat to Mukesh Chaudhary by 315 votes. Reports also said that he was in touch with BJP leaders after his defeat and decided to rejoin the party after his followers felt that his inclusion could have a positive impact on the voters of the Vidhan Sabha in Khatauli which votes on December 5. Counting will take place on December 8.

Story first published: Wednesday, November 30, 2022, 15:20 [IST]