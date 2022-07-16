Dhankhar is well-versed with legislative affairs, will be outstanding Chair in RS: PM Modi

The Enemy Within: Ex-cops, NGOs and terror groups' nexus is an old tact with new threats

New Delhi, July 16: With West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar named as the BJP-led NDA's vice presidential candidate, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said he is well-versed with legislative affairs and will be an outstanding Chair in Rajya Sabha.

PM Modi also said Dhankhar brings with him an illustrious legal, legislative and gubernatorial career and has always worked for the well-being of farmers, youth, women and the marginalised. "Kisan Putra Jagdeep Dhankhar Ji is known for his humility. He brings with him an illustrious legal, legislative and gubernatorial career. He has always worked for the well-being of farmers, youth, women and the marginalised. Glad that he will be our VP candidate," Modi said in a tweet.

The prime minister said Dhankhar has an excellent knowledge of the Constitution. "He is also well-versed with legislative affairs. I am sure that he will be an outstanding Chair in the Rajya Sabha & guide the proceedings of the House with the aim of furthering national progress," Modi said. Earlier in the day, Dhankhar had called on Prime Minister Modi. He had also met Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday.

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar was Saturday announced as the BJP-led NDA's vice presidential candidate. Making the announcement here, BJP president J P Nadda lauded Dhankhar as a "kisan putra" (farmer's son) who established himself as a "people's governor".

Since assuming charge as the governor of West Bengal in July 2019, Dhankhar has taken on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led government regularly over various issues. BJP leaders noted that Dhankhar has been in public life for more than three decades, and his life story reflects the spirit of new India: "overcoming innumerable social and economic hurdles and achieving one's goals".

Story first published: Saturday, July 16, 2022, 21:10 [IST]