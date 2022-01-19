YouTube
    DGCA suspends international flights till Feb 28

    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Jan 19: The coronavirus-induced suspension of scheduled international passenger flights has been extended till 28 February, aviation regulator DGCA said on Wednesday.

    Representational Image

    In a circular on Wednesday, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) stated: "The competent authority has decided to extend the suspension of scheduled international commercial passenger services to/from India till 2359 hrs IST of February 28, 2022."

    Scheduled international passenger services have been suspended in India since March 23, 2020, due to the coronavirus pandemic. But special international flights have been operating under the Vande Bharat Mission since May 2020 and under bilateral "air bubble" arrangements with selected countries since July 2020.

    India has formed air bubble pacts with around 24 countries including the US, the UK, the UAE, Kenya, Bhutan and France

    Under an air bubble pact between two countries, special international flights can be operated by their airlines between their territories

    The DGCA circular also said that the suspension does not affect the operation of international all-cargo operations and flights specifically approved by it.

