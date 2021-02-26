YouTube
    DGCA extends suspension of international commercial passenger flights till Mar 31

    By
    |

    Mumbai, Feb 26: Aviation regulator DGCA on Friday extended the suspension of international commercial passenger flight services till March 31.

    Scheduled international flight operations were suspended from March 23 last year in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

    "In partial modification of circular dated June 26, 2020, the competent authority has further extended the validity... regarding scheduled international commercial passenger services to and from India till 23.59 pm IST of March 31, 2021," the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said in a circular.

    However, international scheduled flights may be allowed on select routes by the competent authority on case-to-case basis, it said.

    The restriction will not apply to cargo flights and flights specifically approved by DGCA, the circular added.

    Amid the suspension, special international flights have been allowed under the Vande Bharat Mission since May last year and under bilateral "air bubble" arrangements with select countries since July.

    India has formed air bubble pacts with several countries including the US, the UK, the UAE, Kenya, Bhutan and France, among others.

    Under an air bubble pact between two countries, special international flights can be operated by their airlines between their territories.

    Story first published: Friday, February 26, 2021, 23:23 [IST]
    X