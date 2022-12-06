Deve Gowda lauds PM Modi for India's G20 presidency, hails efforts to broker peace between Russia, Ukraine

oi-Prakash KL

Former Prime Minister said that it is very welcoming that PM Modi has spoken of India's spiritual traditions to bring the world closer.

New Delhi, Dec 06: Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda has praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his efforts to bring peace between the warring Russia and Ukraine while congratulating him for taking over the G20 Presidency. It comes a day after the all-party meeting to strategise for the summit to be held in India next year.

"I was at the meeting called by PM @narendramodi to discuss India's G20 presidency, y'day. "To see the world as one family is a beginning of a lot of good things" is what I feel. Here is my statement. I am also thankful to the PM for enquiring after my health," Gowda tweeted. He wrote, "I, first of all, congratulate PM Narendra Modi for taking over the G20 presidency," adding, "This comes at a significant time in the life of our nation when we feel that we have a lot in us to contribute to the world on economic, technical, scientific, social and environmental fronts." "We are a young country, and I believe this presidency will help channel our dynamism and energy," the former PM wrote.

Gowda praised PM Modi for presenting a very harmonious agenda to the world while taking over the G20 presidency. "He (PM Modi) has spoken of relying on India's spiritual traditions to bring the world closer and help nations cooperate much more with each other." "This is very welcome", the JD(S) leader said. "It is significant that the PM has spoken not just of the economic well-being of the world but also of its social, spiritual and environmental well-being. He has taken a cultural approach to global problems when there has been an excessive emphasis on military and economic diplomacy in recent times", the ex-PM said in a statement.

I was at the meeting called by PM @narendramodi to discuss India’s G20 presidency, y’day. “To see the world as one family is a beginning of a lot of good things” is what I feel. Here is my statement. I am also thankful to the PM for enquiring after my health. @g20org @PMOIndia pic.twitter.com/1M3lvdHLRM — H D Devegowda (@H_D_Devegowda) December 6, 2022

He then praised PM Modi for depoliticising global supply of food, fertilizers and medical products during the crisis situation. "To ensure that geopolitical tensions do not lead to humanitarian crises is a bold and positive step", Gowda stated.

G20 Presidency an opportunity to showcase India to the world: PM Modi

Admiring PM Modi's effort to bring peace between Russia and Ukraine amidst the War, Deve Gowda noted, "To say that "this is not an age of war" is truly remarkable, and reflects the true spirit of our nation's founding fathers. We, after all, won our Independence through non-violent Gandhian methods".

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday chaired an all-party meeting as India assumed the G20 Presidency on December 1.

The all-party meeting was attended by ministers from PM Modi's cabinet that include Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge of Congress, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik were among the leaders who attended the meeting.