Deve Gowda to contest from Tumkuru, sitting MP to file nomination as Independent candidate

India

oi-Chennabasaveshwar P

Bengaluru, Mar 23: Former PM and JDS National president HD Deve Gowda finally decided contest from Tumkur Parliamentary constituency as JDS- Congress combined candidate. He will file his nomination on 25th Monday at 2 to 3 PM , at DC office, Tumkur.

JDS and Congress leaders will join the occasion.

According to reports, sitting MP Muddahanume Gowda to file nomination as Independent candidate from Tumkur. Muddahanumegowda's decision goes against the seat sharing arrangement reached between the Congress and JD(S), according to which Tumkur seat has gone to the regional party.

On Deve Gowda contesting from Tumkuru, Muddahanumegowda told reporters, "What is coalition, what is coordination? I'm a sitting MP from here & I have delivered at the floor of the house. Why have you denied me the ticket? It is not correct."

In the 2014 Indian General Election, he defeated the sitting Bharatiya Janata Party candidate G.S. Basavarajaih by 74,041 votes.

Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy said that Congress leaders must look into it. He added that his self-respect won't allow him to beg before anybody.

Deve Gowda will face BJP's GS Basavaraju, a four time MP from Tumakuru. The constituency is dominated by Vokkaligas, but it has been vacillating between Congress and BJP since 1999. JD(S) has never won the seat.

According to the seat sharing arrangement, of the total 28 seats, Congress will contest 20 and JD(S) 8.

The JDS supremo has ceded Hassan seat that he had been representing to his grandson Prajwal Revanna.