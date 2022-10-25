YouTube
    "Devastated": Biocon Chief Kiran Mazumdar Shaw on husband's death

    New Delhi, Oct 25: Biocon executive chairperson Kiran Mazumdar Shaw remembered husband John Shaw who passed away on Monday. He was 73.

    "I am devastated to lose my husband, my mentor and soul mate. I will always be spiritually guided by John as I pursue my purpose. Rest in Peace my darling John. Thank you for making my life so very special. I will miss you profoundly," she said on Twitter.

    Biocon executive chairperson Kiran Mazumdar Shaw

    They had tied the knot in 1998.

    Shaw was admitted to the hospital where he was undergoing treatment. The exact reason behind the death was not known.

    Shaw was the former vice chairman of the Bengaluru-headquartered Biocon Limited. He retired in July 2021.

    Going by the company's website, he was also a member of the advisory board of various Biocon Group companies Before joining Biocon, he headed textile manufacturer Madhura Coats.

    He was an MA (Economics Honours) in History and Political Economy from the University of Glasgow in United Kingdom. He was also the former chairman of Madura Coats Limited and former finance and managing director of Coats Viyella Group.

    Story first published: Tuesday, October 25, 2022, 11:02 [IST]
    X