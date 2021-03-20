Determined to realise full potential of Indo-US global strategic partnership: Rajnath Singh

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 20: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that the talks with US Defence Secretary, Llyod Austin were comprehensive and fruitful. We are determined to realise the full potential of Indo-US global strategic partnership, Singh said after the meeting.

Singh also said that the talks focused on the the military to military engagement, information sharing and logistics support among other issues. The bi-lateral and multilateral exercises between the two countries were also reviewed, Singh further added.

Further the two sides also agreed to expand cooperation between the Indian and US military and US Indo-Pacific Command, Central Command and African Command, Singh also said.

Singh said that he invited the US defence industry to take advantage of the India's liberalised FDI policies in the defence sector. He also said that he hoped to make the Indo-US relations as one of the defining partnerships of the 21st century.

Austin, post the meeting said that India in particular is an increasingly important partner among today's rapidly shifting international dynamics. Our relationship is a stronghold of the free and open Indo-Pacific region. PM Modi stated that India stands for freedom of navigation, overflight, unimpeded lawful commerce in adherence to International law, Austin also added.