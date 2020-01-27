Detained Bhim Army Chief forcibly being sent back to Delhi

India

New Delhi, Jan 27: Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad who was detained in Hyderabad while he was on his way to take part in an anti-CAA and NRC event as been sent back to Delhi by Hyderabad Police on Monday morning.

He was sent back to Delhi on a 6:55 am flight.

The Dalit leader was in the city to address a gathering on Citizenship Amendment Act, National Register of Citizens and National Population Register.

तेलंगाना में तानाशाही चरम पर है लोगों के विरोध प्रदर्शन करने के अधिकार को छीना जा रहा है पहले हमारे लोगों को लाठियां मारी गई फिर मुझे गिरफ्तार कर लिया गया,अब मुझे एयरपोर्ट ले आएं है दिल्ली भेज रहे है। @TelanganaCMO याद रखे बहुजन समाज इस अपमान को कभी नही भूलेगा। जल्द वापिस आऊंगा — Chandra Shekhar Aazad (@BhimArmyChief) January 27, 2020

Police said they had not granted permission for the programme to be held.

Azad's detention comes days after he was released from Tihar prison in Delhi following his arrest for allegedly inciting people during an anti-CAA protest.