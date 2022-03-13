Despite suspense over next CM, Goa MLAs to take oath on Mar 15

YouTube
    Panaji, Mar 13: Goa Governor PS Sreedharan Pillai has summoned the session of the state legislative Assembly on March 15 for new MLAs to take oath.

    A circular issued in this regard also said MLA-elect Ganesh Gaonkar will be administered oath as pro-tem speaker on March 14 at Raj Bhavan by the governor after which the former would conduct the oath taking ceremony for other legislators.

    Despite suspense over next CM, Goa MLAs to take oath on on Mar 15

    The BJP won 20 seats in the polls to the 40-member Assembly, voting for which was held on February 14 and the results were declared on March 10. The BJP, which has been promised support by three Independent MLAs, will stake claim to form a government in the coastal state on Monday, sources said.

    Meanwhile, the BJP high command is yet to decide on the next CM and the the distribution of portfolios. The central observers will take a call after a legislature meet, the date of which is yet to be announced. If the party fails to finalise on the ministers, the date might be pushed from March 15, reports claim.

    X