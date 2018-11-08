  • search

Despite SC verdict, Bengalureans choose to burst firecrackers beyond stipulated time

    Bengaluru, Nov 8: Despite Supreme Court and state government orders on restrictions in timing for bursting firecrackers, Bengalureans choose to burst crackers even before and after the stipulated time 8-10pm.

    On Tuesday and Wednesday, people were seen bursting crackers.

    According to the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board official said that there should be self-regulation since Supreme Court orders were issued. ''We cannot physically go ever lane and stop people from bursting crackers,'' the official said.

    The BBMP control room had received very few complaints regarding the crackers being burst. The officials believe that people were not aware of it all.

    In most residential areas, cracker waste formed an additional layer over the roads with people having kicked off celebrations on Wednesday with fireworks. To make things worse, most road corners had bins or garbage piles with an excess of festival waste - from puja items to sweet boxes and plantain leaves.

    Ruling out a blanket ban on firecrackers in Delhi-National Capital Region, the Supreme Court had permitted the sale of "green crackers". However, it had restricted the bursting of crackers across India to two hours-from 8 pm to 10 pm-on Diwali and other festivities, including weddings. The apex court set a separate slot-11.55pm to 12.30am-for bursting crackers during Christmas and New Year's Eve celebrations throughout the country. Online sale of crackers was also banned. Sale of joined firecrackers, popularly called laris, was also prohibited.

