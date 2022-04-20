Despite SC order, NDMC continues demolition drive in Jahangirpuri in Delhi

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Apr 20: Despite the Supreme Court order to maintain the status-quo on the demolition drive in the authorities in the violence-hit Jahangirpuri area in Delhi, the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) has continued its anti-encroachment drive in the national capital, ANI reports.

Reacting to the demolition drive despite the SC order, CPIM leader Brinda Karat, who came to the site, said, "At 10:45 am, the SC gave the order to maintain the status quo on the demolition drive, I have come here for the implementation of the order."

She said that the law and the constitution have been bulldozed by illegal demolitions. "At least the Supreme Court & its order should not be bulldozed," she said in Jahangirpur.

Chief Justice NV Ramana has ordered Secretary-General, Supreme Court, and Judicial Registrar to immediately communicate to the Mayor, Delhi Police Commissioner, NDMC and NDMC Commissioner that it has ordered the status quo in the Jahangirpuri demolition drive, as per the reports.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday stopped the anti-encroachment drive by authorities and agreed to hear a petition challenging the action of the civic bodies allegedly aimed against the riot accused.

A bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana ordered status quo in the present situation and said the petition would be listed before an appropriate bench.

#WATCH | Despite SC order to maintain status-quo on demolition drive, NDMC continues anti-encroachment drive in the Jahangirpuri area of Delhi pic.twitter.com/TW07OM2WFE — ANI (@ANI) April 20, 2022

Senior advocate Dushyant Dave mentioned a petition against the special joint encroachment removal action of civic bodies including the NDMC and the PWD, and said "a completely unauthorised and unconstitutional demolition" has been ordered.

He alleged that the demolition, which was to start at 2 pm on Wednesday, has begun at 9 am and no mandatory notice for demolition has been served on the alleged violators.

The area had witnessed violent clashes, including stone-pelting, arson and firing, between two communities during a Hanuman Jayanti procession on Saturday. Eight police personnel and a local resident had sustained injuries.