Despite TMC win, why is #PresidentRuleInBengal trending on Twitter?
Kolkata, May 04: Post-poll political violence hit West Bengal after chief minister Mamata Banerjee returned to power in the state on Sunday. Following the incident, #PresidentRuleInBengal has been trending on twitter.
Purba Bardhaman district witnessed the killing of four pople allegedly in clashes between the TMC and the BJP. The Trinamool Congress claimed three of its supporters were killed by the BJP, which rejected the allegations, saying the incidents were the result of "people''s resistance".
Today, #PresidentRuleInBengal was amongst the top trends. For those are unaware, the hashtag was trending in protest against post-election violence in Bengal.
Yes we demand #PresidentRuleInBengal . Enough of this unending violence and cowardice. https://t.co/6Blqh0IRkx— Fearless Doctor (@Fearless_Doctor) May 4, 2021