Despite defeat in MP, Shivraj Singh Chouhan says 'Tiger abhi Zinda hai' to people

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Dec 20: Days after taking responsibility for the defeat of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the recently-concluded assembly election in Madhya Pradesh, the loss has not deterred former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who has been throwing up pleasant surprises since his resignation.

Taking a cue from Salman Khan starrer Bollywood movie Tiger Zinda Hai, the former chief minister, who was in his constituency Budhni on Wednesday, said that he was with the people and was working for them and urged the people to not worry on what will happen.

The BJP leader said, "No one needs to worry that what will happen to them. I am still here. Tiger abhi zinda hai ."

Chouhan, who is known for his witty remarks, at many occasions has used rhyming one-liners, and innuendoes to target his political rivals.

During poll campaigning in Madhya Pradesh, Chouhan had slammed Congress president Rahul Gandhi by referring to a Bollywood song, "Tum to thehre pardesi saath kya nibhaoge."

At the end of a cliffhanger this year, the BJP garnered 109 seats in the 230-member assembly. With wins in 114 seats, the Congress party emerged as the single largest party in the state and is poised to form the government with the help of independents, the Bahujan Samaj Party and the Samajwadi Party.

However, the saffron party polled 41 per cent of the votes, more than Congress' 40.9 per cent vote share. Shivraj Singh Chouhan was the state's longest-serving chief minister since 2005.

Kamal Nath, a nine time-MP from Chhindwara who runs the Congress's Madhya Pradesh unit, was made chief minister-designate on December 13.