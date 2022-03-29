YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus IPL 2022 Elections 2022
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Despite Corona obstacle, govt built 2.5 cr house for poor: PM Modi

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Mar 29: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that the government given around 2.5 crore houses to the poor and in the last two years despite obstacles due to Corona the work didn't slow down.

    Despite Corona obstacle, govt built 2.5 cr house for poor: PM Modi

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in 'Grih Pravesham' of about 5.21 lakh beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana - Gramin in Madhya Pradesh via video conferencing.

    "Some political parties raised a lot of slogans to eliminate poverty but not enough was done to empower the poor. I believe when the poor get empowered, it gives them the courage to fight poverty. When efforts of an honest govt come together with that of an empowered poor, poverty loses," the PM.

    Modi also called upon people to take a vow to construct 75 'amrit sarovar' (ponds) in every district of the country over the next 12 months, as the nation marks 75 years of its independence.

    Narendra Modi
    Know all about
    Narendra Modi

    He added, "Be it the BJP govt in the Centre, or BJP govts in the states, walking with the mantra of 'sabka saath sabka vikas' all of them are working to empower the poor."

    More NARENDRA MODI News  

    Read more about:

    narendra modi madhya pradesh

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X