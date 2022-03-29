PM to participate in ‘Grih Pravesham’ of more than 5 Lakh beneficiaries of PMAY-G in MP today

Despite Corona obstacle, govt built 2.5 cr house for poor: PM Modi

India

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Mar 29: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that the government given around 2.5 crore houses to the poor and in the last two years despite obstacles due to Corona the work didn't slow down.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in 'Grih Pravesham' of about 5.21 lakh beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana - Gramin in Madhya Pradesh via video conferencing.

"Some political parties raised a lot of slogans to eliminate poverty but not enough was done to empower the poor. I believe when the poor get empowered, it gives them the courage to fight poverty. When efforts of an honest govt come together with that of an empowered poor, poverty loses," the PM.

Modi also called upon people to take a vow to construct 75 'amrit sarovar' (ponds) in every district of the country over the next 12 months, as the nation marks 75 years of its independence.

He added, "Be it the BJP govt in the Centre, or BJP govts in the states, walking with the mantra of 'sabka saath sabka vikas' all of them are working to empower the poor."