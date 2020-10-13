YouTube
    Despite being under FATF scanner, Pak makes attempts to smuggle arms into Kashmir

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Oct 13: The Indian Army has foiled another attempt by Pakistan to smuggle weapons into Kashmir.

    While the Global Financial Action Task Force (FATF) has begun deliberations on Pakistan's compliance with international anti-terrorist financing norms, Pakistan continues to support terrorism by abetting smuggling of weapons across the Line of Control, the Army said.

    On 12 October 2020, alert Indian troops deployed at the Tangdhar Sector of North Kashmir, thwarted yet another attempt by Pakistan Army to smuggle weapons from PoJK.

    A joint search operation launched along with JKP recovered a bag with following items from a location close to the Line of Control:-

    • Five Pistols
    • Ten Magazines
    • 138 rounds of ammunition

    It may be recalled that on October 9 2020, alert Indian troops deployed at the neighboring Keran Sector of North Kashmir had recovered four AK 74 Rifles, Eight Magazines and 240 AK Rifle ammunition.

    Tuesday, October 13, 2020, 10:45 [IST]
    X