Despite All India Muslim Jamaat decree, radicals raise 'Sar Tan Se Juda' slogan in Rajasthan

New Delhi, Oct 10: The All India Muslim Jamaat had on October 8 issued a decree in which it had advised not to use the Sar Tan Se Juda slogan. However on October 9 at a procession taken out in Pipad town, district Jodhpur, Rajasthan those Islamists taking part in it raised the slogan.

The video of some persons raising the Sar Tan Se Juda slogan has now gone viral on the social media. The procession was taken out on the occasion of Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi.

After the video went viral on the social media the main accused who instigated the mob to raise the slogans was arrested. The accused has been identified as Roshan Ali and reports say that he was involved in other incidents of communal violence as well.

Controversial slogans were raised during procession for Eid Milad-un-Nabi in Pipar city of Jodhpur.



Police has arrested Roshan Ali, the main person who raised the controversial slogans and others are being identified: Anil Kayal, SP Rular Jodhpur pic.twitter.com/aCbGspVDyv — Nikhil Choudhary (@NikhilCh_) October 9, 2022

Despite the decree issued by the All India Muslim Jamaat, the Islamists raised slogans such as 'Gustakh-e-Nabi ki ek hi saza, sar tan se juda, sar tan se juda' as the procession passed through the Nayapur Subhash Colony, which is a Hindu dominated area.

The residents of the colony filed a complaint with the Pipad police and said that the slogans were raised to disturb social harmony and also create fear among the Hindu community.

In a statement, SHO Premdan Ratnu said, " a procession rally was being taken out during which we received info that a man, identified as Roshan Ali, has raised objectionable slogans. The accused was arrested and is being questioned."

The police also said that Ali had been involved in communal incidents in the past. The Pipad town is communally sensitive and several clashes have taken place in the past.

Pipar, Rajasthan | A procession rally was being taken out during which we received info that a man, identified as Roshan Ali has raised objectionable slogans. The accused was arrested & is being questioned: CI Premdan Ratnu pic.twitter.com/PX1G0l1X8E — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) October 9, 2022

The Sar Tan Se Juda is a violent call to behead non-Muslims who have disrespected Islam. On June 28, a Hindu talior, Kanhaiya Lal was brutally murdered in Rajasthan by Mohammad Riaz and Ghaus Mohammad for allegedly speaking up in support of suspended BJP spokesperson, Nupur Sharma.

The two had entered Lal's shop on the pretext of getting clothes stitched and attacked him with sharp weapons. They then shared videos of the brutal murder and also claimed responsibility for the killings. The accused also threatened Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Riaz and Mohammad were arrested by the police and the case is now being investigated by the National Investigation Agency.

A similar incident had taken place in Maharashtra's Amaravati. Umesh Kolhe was brutally murdered by a group of radical Islamists for supporting Sharma.

Story first published: Monday, October 10, 2022, 11:19 [IST]