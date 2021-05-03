YouTube
    West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 mamata banerjee explainer

    Despite a loss at Nandigram, here is how Mamata Banerjee can still become CM of Bengal

    By
    |

    New Delhi, May 03: Despite a loss at Nandigram, Mamata Banerjee can still remain the Chief Minister of West Bengal.

    Article 164 (4) of the Indian Constitution says a minister who for any period of six consecutive months is not a member of the Legislature of the State shall at the expiration of that period cease to be a Minister.

    TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee

    This would mean that Mamata will get six months to get elected from any constituency in the state in a by-election. It may be recalled that when the TMC won the Bengal elections in 2011, Mamata Banerjee was a member of parliament. She then contested from the Bhabanipur seat a few months later and got elected.

    Many are demanding that she does not take oath as CM as she lost the Nandigram battle to Suvendu Adhikari. BJP's IT cell chief, Amit Malviya took to Twitter and said "this is BIG.Mamata Banerjee, the sitting Chief Minister, loses Nandigram. BJP's Suvendu Adhikari wins by 1,622 votes. After this crushing defeat what moral authority will Mamata Banerjee have to retain her Chief Ministership? Her defeat is a taint on TMC's victory..."

    Don't worry about Nandigram, I struggled for Nandigram because I fought a movement. It's ok. Let the Nandigram people give whatever verdict they want, I accept that. I don't mind. We won more than 221 seats and BJP has lost the election, Mamata Banerjee said.

    Story first published: Monday, May 3, 2021, 7:52 [IST]
