Despite -16 C temp, world's highest booth in Himachal to see 100% turnout again!

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Shimla, Nov 12: Despite a subzero temperature of minus 16 degrees Celsius, world's highest polling station in Himachal Pradesh's Tashigang village is set to retain its record of 100% voter turnout in the ongoing assembly elections in the hill state.

Tashigang (Lahaul&Spiti ), has world’s highest polling station at 15,256 ft & 52 registered voters, is set to retain its record of 100% voter turnout in the Nov 12 assembly election. It has been made Model Polling station to make voting easy for senior citizens & disabled voters. pic.twitter.com/SJcw86Z3lL — CEO Himachal (@hpelection) November 12, 2022

Located at a height of 15,256 feet above sea-level and 29km from the India-China border, the polling station covers two villages of Tashigang and Gete.

The Tashigang village is located in Lahaul-Spiti district of the northern hill state, which falls under the Mandi parliamentary seat. There are total 49 registered voters in the Tashigang polling station. The total population of Tashigang village is 75, out of which 52 residents are registered voters, including 30 men and 22 women.

Polling is underway for assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh and will continue till 5 p.m. More than 55 lakh voters in the hill state will decide the fate of 412 candidates, including Chief Minister Jairam Thakur, former CM Virbhadhra Singh's son Vikramaditya Singh and former BJP chief Satpal Singh Satti, in the elections in 68 constituencies across the state, as PTI reported.

Twenty-four women candidates are in the fray this time. Of the total voters, 28,54,945 are male and 27,37,845 female voters in the state.

The main contest is likely to be between Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress, while Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is also trying to establish a foothold in the state.

The Election Commission has set up 7,884 polling stations, including three auxiliary voting stations in far flung areas. Of these, 789 are vulnerable booths and 397 critical ones. The highest booth is in Tashigang, Kaza in Spiti area of Lahaul Spiti district at a height of 15,256 feet. It will cater to 52 voters.

Besides the BJP and the Congress, the Aam Aadmi Party is also trying its electoral luck. It has fielded candidates on 67 of the total 68 assembly constituencies. The BSP is fighting polls on 53 seats.

Story first published: Saturday, November 12, 2022, 12:16 [IST]