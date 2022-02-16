'Derogatory remarks' on women: Yati Narsinghanand to be released from jail today

New Delhi, Feb 16: Yati Narsinghanand, who was arrested in the Haridwar hate speech case for derogatory remarks against women, will be released from jail today on bail.

Narsinghanand was arrested in connection with the case on January 15, nearly a month after he organised a Dharma Sansad in Haridwar, where calls for genocide were made.

Additional district and sessions judge Bharat Bhushan Pandey granted bail to Narsinghanand.

The bail has been granted to Narsinghanand with certain conditions. The court has asked him not to deliver any speech which can disrupt social harmony.

It has also restrained Narsinghanand from becoming part of any group or event with an aim to create discord among different communities.

He will also have to respond to summons by the investigating officer in the case.

Narsinghanand will not intimidate the witnesses in the case directly or indirectly nor would go abroad without the court's permission, it said.

The Dharma Sansad was held in Haridwar from December 17-19.

Two FIRs have been lodged in Haridwar against more than 10 people, including Narasinghanand, in connection with the highly provocative speeches against Muslims delivered at the event.

Narsinghanand has been arrested in connection with the Dharma Sansad case and booked under IPC sections 295 (A) (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman).

A special investigation team is probing the case.

Story first published: Wednesday, February 16, 2022, 11:08 [IST]