Depression over southwest Bay of Bengal intensifies into a Deep Depression: IMD

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Mar 05: The Depression over the southwest Bay of Bengal has intensified into a Deep Depression, as observed last evening. A bulletin issued by the India Meteorological Department says, the weather system is moving closer to Trincomalee in Srilanka now.

Its forecast says the weather system is likely to move northwestwards towards the northern Tamil Nadu coast from today. A deep depression in the month of March is a rare phenomenon.

Deep Depression over southwest Bay of Bengal about 310 km north-northeast of Trincomalee (Sri Lanka), 300km east-northeast of Nagappattinam (Tamil Nadu).To move northwestwards till 5th March evening and then west-southwestwards towards north Tamil Nadu Coast during next 36 hrs. pic.twitter.com/F1ykBkqDXu — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) March 5, 2022

The India Meteorology Department in Chennai says that, though the weather system has gained strength to become a Deep Depression, the possibility of it to further intensify into a cyclone is very bleak, as it is expected to lose its steam on its way to the shores.

The weather officials say, most of the weather models point to the system dissipating in the sea itself, without crossing the shores. However, they say, there is the possibility of light to moderate rain in northern coastal Tamil Nadu today and tomorrow, with heavy rain at isolated places. A deep depression in the month of March in Tamil Nadu and its adjoining areas is a rarity, say the IMD officials, which has been echoed by weather bloggers as well.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Saturday, March 5, 2022, 11:13 [IST]