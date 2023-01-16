Deposit of Rs 10 lakh into family of blast accused’s account: NIA quizzes Congress leader

Man beats up traffic cop when questioned about tinted glass in his car

Since taking over the investigations into the Mangaluru blast case, the NIA has conducted raids across various locations in the state and has also arrested several other accused

New Delhi, Jan 16: Senior Congress leader and former education minister of Karnataka, Kimmane Rathnakar was questioned by the National Investigation Agency and Enforcement Directorate in connection with the Mangaluru blast case.

The agencies questioned him after investigations had established that a deposit of Rs 10 lakh was made in the bank account of the grandmother of Mohammad Shariq, the main accused in the Mangaluru blast case.

Rathnakar claimed that the money was deposited as part of a lease agreement for a building in the Thirthahalli area of Shivamogga in Karnataka. Abdul Majid, who is Shariq's father owns the building where the Congress party office is located.

The NIA questioned the former minister as the agreement for the lease of the building was signed a close relative of his.

NIA set to formally take over Mangaluru blast case

Rathnakar however denied any connection with Shariq's father Majid. He told the local media that the party has an eight year rental agreement under which a deposit of Rs 10 lakh and a month rent of Rs 10,000 is paid to the landlord.

He also said that his relation with Shariq's family is only that of a tenant and landlord. He added that the agreement ends this June.

The NIA as part of its probe had said that Shariq had hatched a conspiracy to further the terror activities of the banned outfit, Islamic Sate. He aimed at disturbing the unity security and sovereignty of the country and was set to wage a war against the country.

The other accused, Maaz Muneer Ahmed, Abdul Matheen Taha arrested in connection with blast and an Islamic State Bengaluru case are residents of Thirthahalli.

In Mangaluru blast case, the ISIS Daishwilayah in the Indian forests crops up

The NIA had on January 5 2023 arrested one Reshaan Thajuddin Sheikh of Udupi district and Huzair Farhan Baig of Shivamogga district. Reshaan is the son of Karnataka Congress leader Thajuddin Sheikh. They are accused of raising funds through Crypto-wallets from handlers of the Islamic State to promote terror acts in parts of Karnataka.

Since taking over the Mangaluru blast cases, the NIA has conducted raids at several locations across the state including, Bengaluru, Dakshina Kannada, Shivamogga and Davanagere.

Story first published: Monday, January 16, 2023, 16:24 [IST]