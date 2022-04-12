Deoghar ropeway accident: Woman falls off during rescue ops, dies

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 12: A woman who was stranded in one of the cable cars on the Deoghar ropeway died after she fell down during the rescue operations. The woman hailed rom Jhausagarhi and when the incident took place her son-in-law and others were waiting for her on the ground.

This comes a day after another man fell to death from one of the Indian Air Force helicopters during a rescue operation. In the videos that are circulating the man could be seen holding the rope and just as he was about to be pulled, he slipped and fell to his death.

On Monday two people died and several others were injured in the incident that took place on Sunday night. Cable cars in a ropeway collided with each at the Trikut Hills close to the Baba Baidyanath Tempe at Deodhar district in Jharkhand.

Officials launched an operation to rescue the 48 people who were stuck n the cable card. An Indian Air Force chopper was also pressed into service. The incident appeared to have occurred due to a technical snag resulting in the collision. However the exact cause is still being ascertained.

Deoghar Deputy Commissioner, Manjunath Bhajantri said that the local villagers were assisting the National Disaster Response Force. "The situation is completely under control. Some people are still stuck in the cable cars in the ropeway, and they are being rescued. All tourists are being evacuated safely," the DC said.

The Tikrut ropeway is the highest vertical ropeway in India. It is situated around 20 kilometres from the Baba Baidyanath Temple and is around 766 metres long while the hill is 392 metres high. Four people can sit in each of the 25 cabins in the ropeway.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Tuesday, April 12, 2022, 14:16 [IST]