Dented in Haryana, denied in Maha, defeated in Jharkhand: Chidambaram sums up BJP's 2019 story

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Dec 23: AS the JMM-Congress alliance in Jharkhand is set to form the government, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Monday urged all non-BJP parties to raise their sights and rally around the Congress to save the Constitution.

"Dented in Haryana, Denied in Maharashtra, Defeated in Jharkhand. That is the story of the BJP in 2019. All non-BJP parties must raise their sights and rally around the Congress to save the Constitution of India," tweeted Chidambaram.

The incumbent Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is emerging as the single-largest party in the state but is falling short of a majority. While Congress-JMM+ is holding an edge over the BJP so far by crossing the majority mark 43 seats. The magic number to form the government is 41. As per the current trends, the BJP would need 12 more for a majority.