Denotification case: Why has Yediyurappa not been sacked, asks Congress

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Mar 22: Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala has demanded the sacking of Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa after the High Court allowed a corruption case to be restored against the BJP leader.

"Why Yediyurappa has not been not sacked" after "corruption charges" against the Karnataka chief minister "unfolded through judicial verdicts", Surjewala asked.

"As 'Corruption Charges' against CM Yediyurappa unfold through judicial verdicts, why is BJP 'mum'? Why is PM Modi ji 'silent'? Where is Naddaji? Why is CM Yediyurappa not sacked? Why is media scared of even touching the story?" Surjewala tweeted.

"After such a huge indictment of any sitting CM, BJP & media would have gone ballistic. Why kid glove treatment for CM Yediyurappa? Is this PM's 'zero tolerance on corruption'? Can a fair trial take place until he is sacked?, he tweeted with the hashtag

#FullToleranceForCorruption".

The statement comes days after High Court directed a special court to take cognisance of offences against the Karnataka Chief Minister, and proceed further on the basis of charge sheet filed by the Lokayukta Police in 2012.