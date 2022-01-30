Militants in designated camps in Manipur can vote through postal ballot

Imphal, Jan 30:

Imphal, Jan 30: Security has been heightened at the Bharatiya Janata Party office in Manipur after angry BJP supporters blocked roads, burnt party flags and effigies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh in protest against the candidates list.

BJP supporters ransacked the party offices in various parts of the state and were seen with placards in several places. Reportedly, few party leaders have resigned expressing disappointment. However, the exact number is unknown yet.

Most of the leaders were upset as the saffron party dropped them to accommodate defectors from the Congress.

Out of 60 seats announced today, BJP has fielded atleast 10 former Congress leaders who joined the BJP ahead of the Manipur assembly elections.

Addressing a press conference on Sunday, BJP leader and Union minister Bhupender Yadav exuded confidence that the BJP, which is already in power in Manipur, will again form a government in the state with a more than two-third majority on its own.

Assembly elections in the northeastern state will be held in two phases on February 27 and March 3. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, the BJP had formed a government in the state even as it won just 21 seats compared to Congress' 28 by joining hands with two local parties - National People's Party (NPP) and Naga People's Front (NPF).

Later, BJP's own tally rose up to 30 after some MLAs switched over from Congress and other parties.