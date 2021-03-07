YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Denied poll ticket, Assam BJP minister joins Congress

    By
    |

    Guwahati, Mar 07: Unhappy with the denial of party ticket for the assembly election in Assam, BJP minister Sum Ronghang on Sunday joined the opposition Congress which is likely to field him from the Diphu constituency held by him.

    Image credit: @AssamBachao ·
    Image credit: @AssamBachao

    The hill areas development and mines and minerals minister joined the Congress in presence of AICC general secretary Jitendra Singh and the partys state unit chief Ripun Bora.

    "I did not like the way I was denied the ticket. I performed my duties with full dedication. I did not get the ticket due to the conspiracy of certain individuals," Ronghang told reporters without elaborating.

    NDA partners appeal to workers for united fight in Assam assembly election

    The minister alleged that the BJP functions in a "non-transparent manner". "I felt that I will not be able to serve my people by staying in the BJP. That is why I have left the party and joined the Congress," Ronghang said.

    Though Bora declined to comment on whether Ronghang will be given a ticket, Congress sources said that his name is being considered for the Diphu seat in Karbi Anglong district.

    More ASSAM ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS 2021 News

    Read more about:

    Assam Assembly elections 2021

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X