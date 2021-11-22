Dengue cases in Delhi 2021: National capital shows massive surge in new cases

New Delhi, Nov 22: The Dengue cases in New Delhi reached 7,100 after nearly 5,600 new cases were recorded in the month of November alone. Thus national capital registered the highest number of cases since 2015.

In the last week, nearly 1,850 fresh Dengue cases were recorded in Delhi with zero fatality, as per the civic report on vector-borne diseases released on Monday.

The 5,591 cases reported in November, is by far the highest number of cases recorded in a month this year. It is also the highest count for this month, in at least six years.

According to the reports, the total dengue cases reported in the previous years stands at 4,431 (2016), 4,726 (2017), 2,798 (2018), 2,036 (2019) and 1,072 (2020). In 2015, a total of 10,600 new cases in October, thus becoming the worst Dengue outbreak in Delhi since 1996.

In October, 1,196 Dengue cases were reported, the highest in the four months. The total number of cases this year till November 6 had stood at 2,708 with nine deaths, including a three-year-old girl, a minor boy and a 63-year-old male resident of Rohini.

As per SDMC data, the deaths due to Dengue stood at two (in 2019); four (2018); 10 (2017); and 10 (2016). The month-wise cases of Dengue in Delhi stand at - January (0), February (2), March (5), April (10) and May (12), June (7), July (16) and August (72).

Dengue mosquito larvae breed in clear, standing water, while those of malaria thrive even in dirty water. Cases of vector-borne diseases are usually reported between July and November, but the period may stretch till mid-December.

According to the report, 167 cases of malaria and 89 cases of chikungunya have also been reported till November 20 this year in Delhi. Malaria, dengue and chikungunya are accompanied by high fever and therefore, doctors feel that people might suspect that they have contracted COVID-19. Amid the spike in cases of dengue, the three civic bodies have intensified their fogging and spraying drives. PTI

Story first published: Monday, November 22, 2021, 18:53 [IST]