  • search

Dena Bank, Vijaya Bank and Bank of Baroda to be merged

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Your Evening Brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    New Delhi, Sep 17: The Union Government has decided to merge three PSU banks - Dena Bank, Vijaya Bank and Bank of Baroda. The newly merged entity would be the third largest bank of the country, said Financial Services Secretary Rajiv Kumar.

    Finance Minister Arun Jaitley
    Finance Minister Arun Jaitley

    The government had earlier asked the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to prepare a list of candidates for the merger among 21 government banks as it seeks to strengthen a banking system laden with bad debt.

    To allay the fears and speculations of the employees of these banks, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said, "No employee will face any service conditions which are adverse in nature. The best of the service conditions will apply to all of them."

    A prime reason for creating large banks is to address the toxic loan issue. Over the past three years, banks have seen a large chunk of their loan books turning sour, while demand for fresh loans has remained low. As a result, the share of bad loans as a percentage to total loans has been rising. 
    The government had merged five associate banks and Bharatiya Mahila Bank with SBI on April 1, 2017, to catapulte the country's largest lender to among the top 50 banks in the world. 

    Read more about:

    banks finance ministry arun jaitley dena bank vijaya bank

    Story first published: Monday, September 17, 2018, 18:46 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 17, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue