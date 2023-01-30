Demonstration of dynast's psychology: Union Minister slams Rahul Gandhi for violating Flag Code

New Delhi, Jan 30: Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Monday hit out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for "violating" the Flag Code by putting his own cutout overwhelming the Tricolour while unfurling the flag at Srinagar's Lal Chowk on January 29.

"Completely atrocious that the so-called leader of a party will hoist the National Flag but do so in total violation of Flag Code by putting his own cutout that overwhelmed the Flag," said Rajeev Chandrasekhar.

"In a way, it's a demonstration of psychology of a dynast, where for him his image&picture & his name on schemes or his father's name on schemes or his grandmother's name on schemes takes precedence over National Flag & what is right for the country," he added.

"I would be very embarrassed if I were to do things like this. But I guess, it's in DNA of dynastic party that even when you are hoisting National Flag, you want to overwhelm that flag & violate the Flag Code by putting your own cutout behind the flag," the union minister said.

Rahul Gandhi unfurled the national flag at the historic clock tower of Lal Chowk here as part of the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'.

Gandhi was accompanied by his sister and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and party leaders from Jammu and Kashmir for the flag hoisting.

Story first published: Monday, January 30, 2023, 14:43 [IST]