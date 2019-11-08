  • search
Trending Kartarpur Corridor Maharashtra Demonetisation Ayodhya Verdict
For Kolkata Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Demonetisation was futile exercise, knew it would ruin lives, says Mamata Banerjee

    By PTI
    |

    Kolkata, Nov 8: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday said the Centre's move to demonetise high- value currency notes on this day in 2016 was a futile exercise which had a negative impact on the country's economy.

    Note ban was futile exercise, knew it would ruin lives, says Mamata Banerjee

    Banerjee, on the third anniversary of note ban, asserted that she knew from the very beginning that the decision would ruin millions of lives.

    "Today is the third anniversary of #DeMonetisationDisaster. Within minutes of announcement, I had said that it will ruin the economy and the lives of millions. Renowned economists, common people & all experts now agree. Figures from RBI have also shown it was a futile exercise," the chief minister tweeted.

    "Economic disaster started on that day and look where it has reached now. Banks stressed, economy in a complete slump. All affected. From farmers to the young generation to workers to traders, housewives... everyone is affected," she added. Banerjee, during her campaign for the Lok Sabha elections, earlier this year, had promised to conduct an investigation into the demonetisation drive.

    On the first anniversary of note ban, she had turned her Twitter display picture black in protest. On several occasions, the Trinamool Congress supremo alleged that the Narendra Modi government's move was a "big scam" which benefited only a handful of people.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a televised address on November 8, 2016, had announced to the nation that Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 currency notes -- 86 per cent of all currency notes in circulation in value -- would cease to be legal tender. Modi had said that the decision was taken to crack down on black money, terror funding and corruption.

    More KOLKATA News

    Read more about:

    mamata banerjee demonetisation kolkata

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue