Demonetisation, GST dealt blow to economy: Yashwant Sinha

Former Finance Minister Yashwant Sinha on Thursday once again slammed ruling BJP for the economic slowdown, saying demonetisation and GST dealt blow to India's economy.

In an exclusive interview to ANI, Yashwant Sinha, said he 'politely' disapprove of the thought that "India is backbone of world's economy."

Asa far as Demonetisation is concerned, he said that it shouldn't have been brought when economy was weak, its effects were yet to subside and GST served as second big blow.

#Demonetisation shouldn't have been brought when economy was weak, its effects were yet to subside & GST served as second big blow: Y.Sinha pic.twitter.com/P1BrJVMbTQ — ANI (@ANI) September 28, 2017

He said, "Before 2014, I was party spokesperson when it came to economic affairs, we used to call UPA situation then 'Policy Paralysis'. But "We can not blame the previous government because we have got the full opportunity."

Commenting on the Goods and Services tax (GST), he said, "I was a supporter of GST. Govt was in a hurry to implement it from July. Now, GSTN which is the backbone is failing."

About employment opportunities he said, "Today the people of the country want jobs, but they (government) ask that they do not have jobs."

Sinha also took a dig at Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Minister of Railways Piyush Goyal, saying " Maybe they know economy more than me, so they think India is backbone of world's economy. I politely disagree."

"Apart from everything else, the first and foremost goal of the government is to strengthen the banks, but we are awaiting actions in this regard," Sinha said.

He told ANI that that since many days the Indian economy was falling and everybody was concerned. When government didn't act, then I thought I should take this issue in public domain."

OneIndia News