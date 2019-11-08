Demonetisation, 3 years on: #DeMonetisationDisaster trends on Twitter

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

By Simran Kashyap

New Delhi, Nov 08: On the third anniversary of demonetisation, Twitter users slammed the central government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi for cheating the nation with the note-ban 'scam' and many users also called this move as a 'disaster'.

Demonetisation was mainly aimed at curbing black money, per Narendra Modi's highly watched address to the nation on the evening of 8 November 2016.

On this day in 2016, the Centre at 8 pm had announced a ban on the currency notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 in a sudden move that took everyone by surprise, restricting availability of money for the next two days and taking months to return to normal.

As India marks the third anniversary of demonetisation on Friday, i.e Nov 08, Hashtag like #DeMonetisationDisaster #demonitisation have started trending on Twitter since morning. Check out some of the tweets here.

Today is the 3rd Anniversary of the #DeMonetisationDisaster . Perhaps no single Govt decision in independent India has caused as much misery and hardship to so many as #Demonetisation did. And all for zilch gain. — Sumanth Raman (@sumanthraman) 8 November 2019

#3YrsOfDeMoDisaster

People : what your target

P.M : improve economy

P : did it happened

P.M : We will eliminate terrorism.

P : did it happened

P.M: our aim is to make digital india

P:did it happened

P.M : I'm poor mom's son

SANGHI: what a great P.M

P: WTF#DeMonetisationDisaster — Jegan (@Jeganb79) 8 November 2019

“Pink, green, orange, purple, brown all colours money are there but where is that Black money “#JustAsking #DeMonetisationDisaster #Demonetisation pic.twitter.com/SXl0WIUcql — Chandrasekar N (@pingchandru) 8 November 2019

'Elect a CLOWN ,get a CIRCUS'.



Remembering 3 years of worst,useless and the scheme which made us suffer alot.😤

DEMONetization.#DeMonetisationDisaster#3YrsOfDeMoDisaster — The Arrogant Tamizhan (@the_mab_offl) 8 November 2019

Today is 8th November, three years ago a megalomaniac eccentric person not only derailed Indian Economy, killed people, destroyed businesses but also arranged organized loot that benefitted a party group & few people. #Demonetisation #DeMonetisationDisaster #ModiMadeDisaster pic.twitter.com/MFNVgI1cQW — Bhavika Kapoor (@BhavikaKapoor5) 8 November 2019

3 years ago TODAY, a megalomaniac ruined our economy and made millions suffer.



150 people died, waiting in queue to get their hard earned money and the nation has still not recovered from the biggest blunder of the 21st century.#NeverForget #Nov8th#DeMonetisationDisaster — Advaid (@Advaidism) 8 November 2019

He is the one tamil film star Rajinikanth supported demonetisation #DeMonetisationDisaster pic.twitter.com/GFc4fdQ8OL — Mubarak (@mubarak8876) 8 November 2019

The effects of demonetisation including its role in culling black money and stemming terrorism and Naxalism as well as its impact on the economy are still being discussed with the opposition slamming the Modi government, terming its decision as "ill-advised" and "disastrous" for the country.