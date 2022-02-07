Demolition of Supertech's illegal twin towers in Noida to begin in 2 weeks: SC

New Delhi, Feb 07: The Supreme Court on Monday ordered the demolition of twin 40-storied towers of Supertech Emerald Court in Noida will begin in two weeks.

The apex court directed NOIDA CEO to convene a meeting of all concerned agencies within 72 hours to finalise the schedule for the demolition of twin towers.

On August 31 last year, the top court had ordered the demolition of Supertech Ltd's twin 40-storey towers under construction within three months for violation of building norms in "collusion" with NOIDA officials, holding that illegal construction has to be dealt with strictly to ensure compliance with the rule of law.

The top court had directed that the entire amount of home buyers be refunded with 12 per cent interest from the time of the booking and the RWA of Emerald Court project be paid Rs 2 crore for the harassment caused due to the construction of the twin towers, which would have blocked sunlight and fresh air to the existing residents of the housing project adjoining the national capital.

