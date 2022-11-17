Demolish dome-shaped bus stand, NHAI tells Mysuru civic authority

New Delhi, Nov 17: Days after Mysuru-Kodagu MP, Pratap Simha threatened to demolish the Mosque like bus stand on the Mysuru-Oty Road, the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) issued a notice to the Mysore City Corporation to demolish the bus shelter.

In a notice dated the November 15, the NHAI gave a 3 day deadline to demolish the shelter."If the competent authorities fail to take action, NHAI will take action as per the Highway Administration Act 2003,"the notice read.

After the controversy erupted, Krishnaraja constituency MLA S A Ramdas clarified that the bus stop was constructed in resemblance to the Mysore Palace.

In order to showcase the historical and cultural significance of Mysuru, the bus stops are being constructed in resemblance to the Mysore Palace in several places in the constituency with different designs, facilitated by the minister's fund.

Pratap Simha had said a few days back that he had seen it on the social media. The bus stand has three domes, a big one in the middle and two small ones besides it. That is a Masjid only, he added.

He said that the Gumbaz model bus shelters were being constructed in most parts of Mysuru. I have told engineers to demolish the structure in three to four days. If they do not I will take a JCB myself and demolish it.

