Delhis COVID-19 patients in home isolation in need of Oxygen can apply here, check details

New Delhi, May 06: Amid an acute shortage of medical oxygen in the national Capital, the Delhi Government on Thursday said that all persons requiring oxygen for home isolation can apply on http://delhi.gov.in with a valid photo ID, Aadhaar card details and COVID positive report.

According to the order, district magistrates shall identify "dedicated dealers/depots to distribute such cylinders to individuals who shall not be redirected to refilling plants under any circumstances".

"The district magistrates shall ensure that adequate number of office personnel are assigned to scrutinise all incoming applications and issue e-passes quickly as time is of essence in such cases, the order said.

On Tuesday, the Delhi government had set up a 24x7 emergency helpline for hospitals and other healthcare institutions to deal with the capital's oxygen crisis. Meanwhile, two oxygen plants have been set up at Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital and at the Commonwealth Games Complex in east Delhi.