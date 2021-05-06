YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Assembly Elections 2021
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Read more about:

    coronavirus oxygen

    Delhis COVID-19 patients in home isolation in need of Oxygen can apply here, check details

    By
    |

    New Delhi, May 06: Amid an acute shortage of medical oxygen in the national Capital, the Delhi Government on Thursday said that all persons requiring oxygen for home isolation can apply on http://delhi.gov.in with a valid photo ID, Aadhaar card details and COVID positive report.

    Delhis COVID-19 patients in home isolation in need of Oxygen can apply here, check details

    According to the order, district magistrates shall identify "dedicated dealers/depots to distribute such cylinders to individuals who shall not be redirected to refilling plants under any circumstances".

    "The district magistrates shall ensure that adequate number of office personnel are assigned to scrutinise all incoming applications and issue e-passes quickly as time is of essence in such cases, the order said.

    Explained: What oxygen level is normalExplained: What oxygen level is normal

    On Tuesday, the Delhi government had set up a 24x7 emergency helpline for hospitals and other healthcare institutions to deal with the capital's oxygen crisis. Meanwhile, two oxygen plants have been set up at Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital and at the Commonwealth Games Complex in east Delhi.

    MORE coronavirus NEWS

    Story first published: Thursday, May 6, 2021, 12:45 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 6, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X