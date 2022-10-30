Delhi's air quality in ‘very poor’ category

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Oct 30: The air quality in Delhi showed a slight improvement but continued to remain in the 'very poor' category on Sunday. The overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of the city stood at 350.

An air quality between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

Meanwhile, the centre has issued closure orders to 24 industrial units in the NCR for grossly violating the air pollution-related statutes and guidelines since invoking the first stage of its Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).

Construction, demolition activities banned in Delhi as air quality turns 'severe', GRAP stage 3 kicks in

GRAP is classified under four stages, depending on the air quality in Delhi. Stage I is implemented in case of 'poor' air quality (AQI 201-300); Stage II for 'very poor' (AQI 301-400); Stage III for 'severe' (AQI 401-450) and Stage IV for 'severe plus' (AQI >450).

If the situation turns severe, the government will have to enforce a ban on construction and demolition activities in NCR. However, work on essential projects such as railways, metros, airports, ISBTs, and national security/defense-related projects of national importance are not included.

Non-polluting activities such as plumbing, carpentry, interior decoration, and electrical works can be allowed.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Sunday, October 30, 2022, 8:48 [IST]