Delhi woman, who was dragged to death by car, was stuck onto front left wheel, blood stains found

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Jan 04: As gruesome revelations continue to emerge in the accident case of a 20-year-old girl in Delhi's Sultanpuri, now forensic report has revealed that Anjali was stuck onto the front left wheel of the vehicle.

After examining the killer Baleno, the the Forensic Science Laboratory, Delhi (FSL) said that the maximum blood stains were found behind the front left wheel but there was blood on other parts also, news agency ANI reported, citing the forensic report. There is no sign that the woman was present inside the car, the report said. The head of the woman was towards the boot of the car as she was dragged by the moving car. Meanwhile, the blood samples of the occupants of the car have been sent to the forensic laboratory for detailed examination.

No sign of woman present inside car found

The FSL team has recovered the samples of the blood on the car and will match them with the blood samples found near Jaunti village, where the body was recovered. ''This will establish that the blood is of the victim only,'' a source said.

Caught on CCTV: 21-year-old woman stabbed multiple times in Delhi after friendship turns sour

Victim's friend who fled after accident gives statement

While the autopsy of the woman ruled out sexual assault, the victim's friend who was with her on the day of accident, claimed that there was no music playing in the car that hit them and the driver was aware that Anjali was being dragged under the wheels but kept moving the vehicle back and forth despite knowing she was stuck under the vehicle.

''They deliberately committed this crime. She was continuously screaming, but they didn't stop the vehicle. I fled the spot out of fear and did not inform anyone about the incident. The vehicle dragged her in forward and backward direction twice then again they took the vehicle forward and she got entangled under it further...,'' Nidhi, the main eyewitness said.

With the emergence of the eyewitness, police said that her account will be important evidence in getting the accused punished and more CCTV footage has been recovered that could help establish the sequence of events on Sunday night.

As revealed by the police, Anjali and Nidhi left a hotel at 1.30am. The scooter was initially being driven by Nidhi but according to Nidhi, Anjali was not in her senses and wanted to drive the scooter. The Baleno car hit the scooter when Anjali was driving. Anjali got stuck under the car and the car did not stop. Nidhi said she was too scared and she returned home.

Suspect's family demands justice for Delhi woman who was dragged to death by car

Singh was killed in the early hours of the New Year after her scooter was hit by a car, which dragged her for 12 km. Her body was found in the Kanjhawala area. Five men who were in Maruti Suzuki Baleno, - Deepak Khanna (26), Amit Khanna (25), Krishan (27), Mithun (26) and Manoj Mittal - were sent to a three-day police custody on Monday. The accused had first gone to Haryana's Murthal for a dhaba food to mark the New Year. They were drunk at the time of the incident and hit Anjali's scooter while they were returning.

Autopsy reveals fatal injuries to victim

Doctors of the MAMC board who carried out the autopsy opined that the provisional cause of death was ''shock and haemorrhage as a result of antemortem injury to the head, spine, left femur and lower limbs''.

''All injuries collectively can cause death in the ordinary course of nature. However, injury to the head, spine, long bone and other injuries can cause death independently and collectively in the ordinary course of nature,'' the doctors opined. ''All injuries produced by blunt force impact and possible with vehicular accident and dragging,'' the preliminary report said.

The doctors said they would be able to offer a final opinion after the receipt of the chemical analysis and biological sample reports.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Wednesday, January 4, 2023, 12:34 [IST]