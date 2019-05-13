Delhi: Woman brutally thrashed, dragged by hair mercilessly for asking her salary

  • search
    New Delhi, May 13: In a shocking incident, a group of men dragged a woman by her hair and brutally thrashed for asking her own salary.

    The incident took place in Noida's Knowledge Park, a commercial area. The entire incident has now gone viral on various social media platforms.

    It is learnt that the woman was employed in a salon in the area. Her salary, which was supposed to come on the first of the month was delayed. When she asked for her dues she got into a verbal altercation with a few men.

    After which, the mob started assaulting her -- beating her with sticks in the middle of the road as bystanders looked on.

    The woman was badly injured during the incident. She later reached the Knowledge Park police station to file a report.

    However, no arrests have been made in the case as of yet. The Uttar Pradesh Police has tweeted about the incident, saying that the Knowledge Park police station has registered a case and the probe is underway.

    Monday, May 13, 2019, 14:42 [IST]
