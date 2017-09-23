Delhi: Woman allegedly gang-raped in moving car, thrown out near Akshardham

A 24-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped in a moving vehicle in Noida's Sector 39. According to media reports, the woman was abducted by three men from Noida's Golf Course Metro station and gangraped in a moving car on Friday evening.

The girl was forcibly pulled into a Mahindra Scorpio car near the Golf Course station and was then gangraped inside the car. She was later dumped near the Akshardham metro station.

According to the complaint, when the woman was waiting for an auto rickshaw near Golf Course Metro station in Noida at around 6.30 pm, two men allegedly came in a Mahindra Scorpio car and stopped near her. They asked her the way to sector 18-19 and forced her into the car.

The woman was later dumped near Akshardham temple in Delhi around 2am after which she called the police control room.

On her complaint, a case has been registered at the Sector 39 police station in the Noida and the girl has been sent for a medical examination.

OneIndia News