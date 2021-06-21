Delhi witnesses partly cloudy skies

Atmospheric conditions still not favourable for monsoon to cover parts of North India, says IMD

New Delhi, June 21: The national capital is expected to witness a partly cloudy sky, with the possibility of thunder and lightning on Monday, the Indian Meteorological Department said.

Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 25.5 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature is likely to settle at 37 degrees Celsius.

The progress of the southwest monsoon has remained slow for the national capital as rains eluded the city for another day.

The MeT Department on Sunday had said that the progress over parts of Rajasthan, western Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab and Delhi was likely to be slow as "large-scale features were not favourable" for its advance.

It had said that the monsoon flow pattern was likely to organise and strengthen gradually between June 26 and June 30, and the further advance to most parts of northwest India was likely during the same period.

The humidity on Monday morning was recorded at 78 per cent.

Story first published: Monday, June 21, 2021, 10:49 [IST]