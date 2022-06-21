YouTube
    Delhi weather: Parts of Delhi-NCR receive light rain

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Jun 21: Parts of Delhi-NCR received light rain on Tuesday, thereby bringing respite to people from the heat.

    As per India Meteorological Department's forecast, Noida to experience 'partly cloudy sky with possibility of light rain or thunderstorm' today.

    In the last few days, the National Capital has been receiving light to moderate rainfall, with cloudy skies.

    Since June 1, Delhi has witnessed 23.8 mm of rain as against the normal of 36.3 mm, when the monsoon season starts.

    The southwest monsoon will reach Delhi around its usual date, June 27, and the rain deficit will be compensated for by June end. Pre-monsoon showers over the last three days have brought down the rain deficit in Delhi to 34 percent, meteorologists reported.

    "A cyclonic circulation will come up over parts of West Bengal, north Odisha and adjoining Bangladesh in the next two to three days which will change the wind pattern in the Indo-Gangetic plains... This cyclonic circulation will initiate the typical easterly flow which is crucial for the advance of the monsoon into northwest India. Delhi will get the first monsoon rains around the usual date, if not exactly June 27," PTI quoted G P Sharma, president (meteorology), Skymet Weather, as saying.

    Story first published: Tuesday, June 21, 2022, 12:14 [IST]
    X