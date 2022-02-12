YouTube
    New Delhi, Feb 12: The national capital witnessed a clear sky on Saturday morning with the minimum temperature settling at 8 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season's average, the India Meteorological Department said, according to news agency PTI.

    Delhi weather: Air quality remains moderate

    The relative humidity was 76 per cent at 8.30 am.

    The weather office has predicted mainly clear skies during the day. The maximum temperature in the city is likely to settle at 23 degrees Celsius.

    On Friday, Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 8.2 degrees Celsius and a maximum temperature of 22.5 degrees Celsius.

    The city's air quality was recorded in the 'moderate' category on Saturday. The air quality index (AQI) read 197 at 9 am.

    The air quality in neighbouring Faridabad (196), Gurgaon (164), Ghaziabad (183), Greater Noida (146) and Noida (153) was also recorded in the 'moderate' category.

    An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

    (PTI)

    Read more about:

    weather air quality

    Story first published: Saturday, February 12, 2022, 15:04 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 12, 2022
