    New Delhi, Oct 07: National capital woke up to light rains on Friday morning with a chill in the air that brought the temperature down and felt like 'winters'. There are predictions of heavy rainfall in various parts of Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand in the next three days as well.

    The rainfall accompanied by cloudy skies and chilly winds caused winter-like feelings for the people. The temperature was recorded at 24 degrees at 8:40 am today.

    Delhi wakes up to rains and chill; heavy rains expected in UP, Uttarakhand
    Vehicles ply on a road with their headlights on, during rains, in New Delhi

    The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted that the NCR region will get more rainfall during the day.

    Chennai, Bengaluru to witness heavy rainsChennai, Bengaluru to witness heavy rains

    The IMD also predicted heavy rainfall from Friday onwards. Following the prediction, an alert warning has been issued to several states, including Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, and Himachal Pradesh from October 7 onwards.

    Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand

    According to the prediction of IMD, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand are likely to receive heavy spells of rain for the next three days.

    Both states will remain on an orange alert (very heavy rains from 6 cm to 20 cm of rain) for the next two days, while Uttarakhand's eastern part will be on red alert (heavy to extremely heavy rains of over 20 cm in a 24 hour period) for Friday.

    The alert level will be reduced to yellow from Sunday onwards.

    Amid the prediction of heavy rainfall, the schools from 1 to 12, including Anganwadi centres, have been closed in the Tehri district ordered by the district magistrate, according to a report by India Today.

    Friday, October 7, 2022, 10:35 [IST]
    X